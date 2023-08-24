Ukrainian Independence Day celebration taking place in Tralee today

Independence Day of Ukraine will be celebrated in Tralee today.

The Ukrainian community in Kerry, supported by NEWKD will hold concert “With Ukraine in Heart” in Siamsa Tire at 4pm.

Ukrainian folk, classic and pop hits will be played by the Ukrainian Choir “Vilni”, the Children’s Choir, Yershovy Sisters, “Ukrainian Code” Choir and soloist Misha Dimov.

Advertisement

The concert will be followed by a premiere of the documentary “Culture VS War. Antyila”.

The film tells the story of the musicians of the "Antytila" band, who dropped their instruments and stood up for the defence of Ukraine.

The Musicians have been volunteers in Donbas since 2014 and took part in the battles in Kyiv.

Advertisement

Later they worked as paramedics in the Kharkiv region, saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The musicians are also ambassadors of Ukraine and perform with world stars such as Ed Sheeran and U2.

Event organiser, Natalia Krasnenkova explains why it's so important to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.