Ukrainian hosts information roadshow throughout Kerry this week

A series of events will take place this week in Kerry to support, inform and recruit people hosting displaced Ukrainians.

Helping Irish Hosts is a support network for host families who take in Ukrainian refugees.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, over 800 Ukrainians are living in host homes and pledged properties across Kerry.

Helping Irish Hosts is organising a host information roadshow to provide up to date information on what’s involved in hosting Ukrainian refugees, how to go about it, as well as support for those currently hosting.

It also wants to take the chance to thank people who’ve opened their homes to Ukrainians and invite more people to step up and offer a room.

The roadshow will begin tonight (November 29th) in the Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee at 7pm. Registration link here.

Tomorrow (November 30th) it’ll visit the INEC Killarney at 7pm. Registration link here.

The roadshow will run in the Dingle Hub on Friday (December 1st) from 10am to 4pm and in Dingle Skellig Hotel this Saturday (December 2nd) from 12 to 4pm.

There will also be information seminars, special guests, music performances and demonstrations of solidarity against war and violence throughout the Other Voices and Ireland’s Edge events in Dingle this weekend.

Helping Irish Hosts Co-Founder and CEO Angie Gough, will be speaking on the main stage at Ireland’s Edge on Saturday at 1.20pm.