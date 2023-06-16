Advertisement
Ukrainian children celebrate heritage and culture at Tralee Saturday school

Jun 16, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian children celebrate heritage and culture at Tralee Saturday school
Ukrainian children travelled from all over the county to attend a Saturday school that was established in Tralee to help them maintain their connection with their native country.

The school was organised by NEWKD and AURI, the Association of Ukrainians in Ireland; it was held each week in Rahoonane and was funded by NEWKD’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

It offered children the chance to celebrate their culture, speak their language and maintain a connection to Ukraine.

It has now concluded for this term, but it’s hoped that it’ll return in September.

It was a pilot programme for Tralee, but proved to be popular as children travelled long distances to attend.

Development worker with NEWKD Zaid Kassoob says it was great to see so many children wanting to attend the school:

