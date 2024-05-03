Mixed night for Villa on European and Premier League front

It was a dreadful night for Aston Villa on the field, as they lost 4-2 at home to Olympiakos in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final.

And Fiorentina scored an injury-time winner to beat ten-man Club Brugge.

However, Villa look almost assured of playing Champions League football next season.

Tottenham remain seven-points off fourth place in the Premier League after they lost 2-nil at Chelsea.

Luton Town will look to climb out of the relegation zone tonight.

They welcome Everton to Kenilworth Road.

Bayer Leverkusen will be confident of reaching the Europa League final in Dublin later this month.

The Bundesliga champions were 2-nil winners away to Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Elsewhere, Marseille and Atalanta drew one-apiece.