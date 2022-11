Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address students at Munster Technological University Kerry today.

Students at third-level colleges across Ireland will hear about how Russia's illegal invasion has impacted Ukraine and its citizens.

President Zelenskyy will speak to them by video-link.

The address will be broadcast on screens throughout the MTU Kerry campus today.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it's vital students are educated about the war:

