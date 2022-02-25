Advertisement
Ukraine vigil organiser says strong messages can be sent from countries on the fringes

Feb 25, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Ukraine vigil organiser says strong messages can be sent from countries on the fringes Ukraine vigil organiser says strong messages can be sent from countries on the fringes
An organiser of a vigil in Tralee for Ukraine says people on the fringes can sometimes send the strongest messages.

Paddy Daly is the parish pastoral worker at St John's Parish on Castle Street.

Mr Daly and parish priest Fr Sean Jones hosted last night's prayer vigil which was organised to show solidarity with Ukraine on the first day of the Russian invasion.

Although Kerry is on the fringes of western Europe far from Ukraine, he believes solidarity shown by ordinary people can have a positive impact on international crises.

The vigil featured Ukrainian music and the country's flag was put on display on the alter.

This woman explains why she attended the vigil.

 

