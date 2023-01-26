Advertisement
UHK waiting lists down 3,000 in the past year

Jan 26, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
There are 3,000 fewer people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry compared to a year ago.

There are still, however, over 8,000 people awaiting outpatient and inpatient appointments, according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Over 8,000 (8,078) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of December.

There are also another 2,728 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of December, show there are almost 3,000 (2,969) fewer on waiting lists now compared to a year ago, a drop of 27%.

A total of 7,361 were awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK as of the end of December; that’s down 2,629 people or 26% on December 2021; there was also a drop of 480 people between November and December.

There are 717 people on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; that’s down 340 people or 32% compared to December 2021, and down 115 from November.

