UHK seeking to hire registered paediatric nurses

Nov 28, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry is seeking to hire registered paediatric nurses.

The positions are permanent whole-time and permanent part-time.

Application forms are available from [email protected] or by calling 066 71 84 164.

