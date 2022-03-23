UHK responds to claims of overcrowding and inadequate toilet facilities

University Hospital Kerry has responded to claims of overcrowding and inadequate toilet facilities for patients who have COVID-19.

A person, claiming to be a member of staff at UHK, has alleged that one room occupied by COVID patients didn’t have a toilet or shower.

It’s also alleged that six patients, who also have the virus, are occupying a room that’s equipped for just four.

UHK is currently dealing with a COVID surge, and the hospital's clinical director says there are concerns it may prevent them from delivering a full service.

It’s alleged that one room in UHK’s Clonfert ward is without a toilet or shower.

It’s also claimed that two additional people have been put into another room in the Clonfert ward which is equipped for four patients.

It’s alleged there are no fixed oxygen or suction points for the occupants of these extra beds and that these patients don’t have a bell near them if they need to alert staff.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he’s disappointed to hear of reports of overcrowding and says each bed in UHK should have adequate lighting, oxygen and call systems.

University Hospital Kerry says every available bed space is being used to accommodate demands and while it acknowledges that such demands are difficult for patients and staff, work remains ongoing to increase and improve available bed capacity.

In addition to existing measures to deal with surge capacity, a new six-bed high dependency unit is due to open on April 4th.

UHK has also begun a site development plan where an international expert team are working with management and clinical staff to identify the capital requirements which will support clinical services for the hospital over the next 15 to 20 years.