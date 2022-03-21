UHK records second highest number of Covid-19 patients nationally

University Hospital Kerry has the second highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

As of last night, there were 89 people in hospital with the virus.

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in UHK has doubled from 10 days ago.

14 of those cases were confirmed in the 24 hours prior.

That figure is the second highest in the country, behind the Mater in Dublin which has 96 Covid-19 patients, and is the same as University Hospital Limerick.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the country is dealing with a second wave of the Omicron variant but the government will not be imposing further restrictions.

Meanwhile, there is one ICU bed available at UHK and two general beds.