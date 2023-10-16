UHK in pilot programme improve water quality and reduce water wastage

University Hospital Kerry is taking part in a pilot programme that aims to improve water quality and reduce water wastage.

UHK is taking part in Uisce Éireann’s acute hospital’s water stewardship programme, alongside hospitals in Cavan, Louth and Tullamore.

The Tralee-based hospital is one of the county’s most significant consumers of water, using over 180,000 litres each day; a large portion of this water is used for dialysis, surgery and oncology.

This programme aims to advance water management within the healthcare sector by identifying areas for improvement in terms of water waste and conservation.

UHK will undertake virtual training to better understand how to conserve water in their organisation, including:

• Creating a water map to visualise how and where water is used;

• Reviewing their water monitoring strategy, and investigating how it may be updated/improved;

• Identifying short payback water efficiency and conservation projects, such as rainwater harvesting;

• Embedding governance processes to actively engage all stakeholders to conserve water;

• Developing a water charter as a holistic approach to reducing water in their organisation.

Those interested in participating in Uisce Éireann’s Water Stewardship Programme can apply here.

Hospitals are also encouraged to visit https://www.water.ie/conservation/business/business-conservation-tips/hospitals/

- where they can learn some useful tips on how they can conserve water.