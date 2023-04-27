UHK has more job applications from nurses than roles

University Hospital Kerry has more job applications from nurses than it has roles to give them.

General Manager of the hospital, Mary Fitzgerald, says bespoke recruitment campaigns to recruit staff, in particular nursing, have proved dividends.

She was speaking at the launch of the hospital’s new action plan GRO UHK, which aims to address issues identified in a highly critical HIQA report and a separate HSE review of the hospital.

The HIQA report found the ED to be overcrowded and understaffed.

The programme includes developing an additional 40 beds and a permanent oncology unit which will both take over two years to complete, while a temporary oncology unit will be ready by July.

Mary Fitzgerald says recruitment is challenging across the health system.