UHK emergency department under high pressure

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the emergency department at UHK where possible.

The department at University Hospital Kerry say they are exceptionally busy and have been under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of needs.

Management at the hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Southdoc out-of-hours service be consulted in the first instance.

Advertisement

People are asked to consider alternative care and treatment options and keep emergency services for the patients who need them most.

They say patient care and safety is paramount at University Hospital Kerry and the situation is being continually monitored as a priority by management who have taken steps to address the issue.

Management say they wish to extend apologies for any inconvenience caused.