UHK celebrates 10 years of its Endoscopy Unit

Apr 2, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
In 2014, University Hospital Kerry (UHK) marked a significant milestone with the opening of its state-of-the-art Endoscopy Unit, inaugurated by the then Minister for Health Mr. James O'Reilly. This cutting-edge facility, formerly a hospital laundry, underwent a complete reconstruction to meet the highest healthcare standards. We are very pleased to be now celebrating a decade of excellence in endoscopic care at UHK. Since its opening, the Endoscopy Department at UHK has consistently achieved top international accreditation, ensuring exceptional healthcare for all patients. Led by a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals, the department prioritises patient-centred care, emphasising dignity, respect, and compassion in every interaction.
University Hospital Kerry is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its Endoscopy Department.

The hospital opened its state-of-the-art Endoscopy Unit in 2014 after a complete reconstruction.

The unit, which was formerly a hospital laundry, was inaugurated by then Minister for Health, Mr. James O’Reilly.

Since its opening, a range of procedures have taken place in the department, including over 3,000 bowel screening as part of the National Bowel Screening Service.

The hospital also unveiled a plaque on its grounds.

It commemorates consultant general surgeon, Mr. Brian Waldron, and honours his invaluable contributions to healthcare.

