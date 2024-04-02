UHK celebrates 10 years of its Endoscopy Unit

University Hospital Kerry is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its Endoscopy Department.

The hospital opened its state-of-the-art Endoscopy Unit in 2014 after a complete reconstruction.

The unit, which was formerly a hospital laundry, was inaugurated by then Minister for Health, Mr. James O’Reilly.

Since its opening, a range of procedures have taken place in the department, including over 3,000 bowel screening as part of the National Bowel Screening Service.

The hospital also unveiled a plaque on its grounds.

It commemorates consultant general surgeon, Mr. Brian Waldron, and honours his invaluable contributions to healthcare.