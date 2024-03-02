Two young Kenmare men have appeared in court each charged with the possession of hundreds of kilograms of cannabis at their respective homes.

22-year-old Ethan Hillier of 10 Ard Bhearna, Kenmare, faces two charges contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A second young man from Kenmare faces similar charges in a matter that is not connected.

Mr Hillier is charged with the possession of cannabis at his home on January 9th this year, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and possession of the same drug for sale or supply on the same date and at the same address.

Sergeant Chris Manton said the amount of cannabis involved was approximately 500kgs, subject to analysis.

Judge David Waters said the amount involved would put the matter outside his remit, indicating it would have to go to a higher court.

Judge Waters remanded him on continuing station bail, and granted him legal aid, after his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell submitted he is a student with no income.

Separately, 18-year-old Fabian Kopytowski, of 3 Bothar Finnihy, Glanerought, Kenmare, came before the District Court in what was described as a “similar but not associated” matter.

He faces one charge of possession of cannabis, and one charge of possession for sale or supply, at his home address on January 9th.

Sergeant Manton said the amount involved was approximately 460kgs, subject to analysis.

Judge Waters again said the amount, subject to analysis, would mean it was not a minor matter and was beyond the remit of the District Court.

Mr Kopytowski’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said his client is school going and had no income, and Judge Waters granted him legal aid.

He was also remanded on continuing bail, and both matters were adjourned to 3rd May in Kenmare for DPP directions.