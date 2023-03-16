Advertisement
Two thirds of Munster SME use credit cards and overdrafts for daily cash flow

Mar 16, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Two thirds of small and medium sized business in Munster are using credit cards and overdrafts to facilitate cash flow.

That’s according to a research by independent invoice finance provider, Bibby Financial Services.

The figure shows 36% of SMEs in Munster use credit cards and 29% use overdrafts, which is ahead of the national average of 30% and 26%.

The research shows the top financing issue for a third of Munster SMEs is chasing unpaid invoices, managing the daily cash flow, and the risk of a bad debt.

