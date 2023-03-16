Two thirds of Munster SME use credit cards and overdrafts for daily cash flow

Two thirds of small and medium sized business in Munster are using credit cards and overdrafts to facilitate cash flow.

That’s according to a research by independent invoice finance provider, Bibby Financial Services.

The figure shows 36% of SMEs in Munster use credit cards and 29% use overdrafts, which is ahead of the national average of 30% and 26%.

Advertisement

The research shows the top financing issue for a third of Munster SMEs is chasing unpaid invoices, managing the daily cash flow, and the risk of a bad debt.