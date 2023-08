There will be status yellow rain warnings for Kerry and the entire country tomorrow.

The first will be in place for Kerry, Munster, Galway and parts of Leinster from 2pm until 3am on Saturday.

While the rest of the country will be under a similar alert from 5pm tomorrow until 6am on Saturday.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain and thundery downpours, which could lead to flooding in places.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel looks ahead: