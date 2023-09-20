Two rescued from the sea off Ballinskelligs after boat hits a rock

Two French men had to be rescued from the sea off Ballinskelligs, after their boat hit a rock just before lunchtime this afternoon.

The men are understood to have been fishing in rough sea conditions, when the accident happened at Horse Island off Ballinskelligs Bay.

They raised the alarm by contacting Valentia Coastguard, after the boat began to take in water and the engine failed.

Rescue helicopter 115, Valentia Lifeboat and Waterville Coastguard members went to the mens' assistance.

They were brought to safety around 1.20pm.