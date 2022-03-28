Two reports show drop in property for sale

Two more property reports on Kerry have been released today show no change and a slight rise in prices.

MyHome.ie and REA studies follow the publication of the Daft.ie House Price Report early this morning.

It showed house prices in Kerry during the first quarter of this year increased by 3.5% since the previous quarter, but rose 15% in the space of a year.

The MyHome.ie figures show property prices in Kerry bucked the national trend by staying steady during the first three months of the year.

Its report shows the average asking price for a property in the county is €215,000; this is up €5,000 when compared to a year ago.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Kerry stayed steady over the quarter at €185,000, but are up €15,500 over the year.

The asking price for a 4-bed semi fell by €10,000 over the first quarter to €212,500, but those prices are up €2,500 since last year.

There were 348 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of Q1 2022 – a drop of 4% over the quarter.

Meanwhile a survey by Real Estate Alliance shows the price of an average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry has risen by 5.5% to €277,500 in the last three months.

40% of sales in the county are to first-time buyers, with 30% of all purchasers coming from outside the area.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says there’s no doubt property prices will continue to rise, as there’s no stock available and no new developments coming on stream.

