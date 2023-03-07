Advertisement
News

Two people with Kerry addresses on latest tax defaulters list

Mar 7, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Two people with Kerry addresses on latest tax defaulters list Two people with Kerry addresses on latest tax defaulters list
Share this article

Two people with Kerry addresses have been listed on the latest tax defaulters list by the Revenue Commissioners.

They’re among 89 cases across the country that had a fine or penalty was imposed by a court between October 1st and December 31st 2022.

Francis McCarthy of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil.

Advertisement

Aleksander Lazic, a PAYE employee of Seeb Villa, Tralee Road, Killarney, was fined €2,500 and 240 hours' community service in lieu of 18 months' imprisonment for possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

Meanwhile, Revenue reached settlements valued at €1.1 million in six cases in the final quarter of 2022.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus