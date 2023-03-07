Two people with Kerry addresses on latest tax defaulters list

Two people with Kerry addresses have been listed on the latest tax defaulters list by the Revenue Commissioners.

They’re among 89 cases across the country that had a fine or penalty was imposed by a court between October 1st and December 31st 2022.

Francis McCarthy of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil.

Aleksander Lazic, a PAYE employee of Seeb Villa, Tralee Road, Killarney, was fined €2,500 and 240 hours' community service in lieu of 18 months' imprisonment for possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

Meanwhile, Revenue reached settlements valued at €1.1 million in six cases in the final quarter of 2022.