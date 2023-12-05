Two people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters list

Two people living in Kerry have been named on the latest tax defaulters list.

They’ve appeared on a list of over 60 people, published by the Revenue Commissioners, who had a fine or other penalty imposed by a court.

Kevin Stack of Ahalana, Moyvane was fined €2,500 for one charge of misuse of marked mineral oil; he was one of three farmers nationwide penalised for this.

Christopher Meehan of 36 Dún Árd, Doon road, Ballybunion was fined €2,500 for one charge of the possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.