Two people hospitalised following Tralee aggravated burglary and assault

Jul 4, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Two people hospitalised following Tralee aggravated burglary and assault
Two people were brought to hospital with injuries following an aggravated burglary and assault in Tralee.

A man in his 20s was arrested as part of the investigation into the incident at Carrig Lea, Killerisk, close to Manor West on Sunday.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of aggravated burglary and assault which occurred in Carrig Lea, Killerisk, Tralee on Sunday (2nd July).

A woman and a man, aged in their 30s, were taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was charged and appeared before a sitting of Mallow District Court yesterday morning (3rd July).

