Advertisement
News

Two people appear in court charged in connection with string of Tralee thefts

Feb 20, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Two people appear in court charged in connection with string of Tralee thefts
Share this article

Two people have appeared in court charged in connection with a string of thefts in Tralee.

21-year-old James McDonagh and 22-year-old Margaret McDonagh, with an address of 31 Forge Park, Oakpark, Tralee appeared in Listowel District Court this morning.

The pair were arrested yesterday following searches by Gardaí as part of Operation Táirge.

Advertisement

James McDonagh and Margaret McDonagh are charged with violent disorder and assault, relating to an incident at Jack Foleys Bar, Abbeyfeale on July 2nd 2023.

They were also before the court charged in connection with a string of thefts In Tralee between August 24th 2024 and February 19th 2025, including from Shaws, CH Chemist, and Harvey Normans in Manor West.

The two defendants were represented by Killarney solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, who applied for bail for both accused.

Advertisement

They were granted bail subject to conditions, including that they stay away from Tralee except for signing on at the garda station.

The two accused must also obey a curfew.

Judge David Waters told the court that if any condition is breached, bail will be revoked. Mr O'Connell responded that his clients are entitled to their innocence and due process, which the judge agreed with.

Advertisement

Judge Waters told the court he’s likely to refuse jurisdiction, meaning the matter would be dealt with in a higher court.

The pair were remanded on bail and the case was adjourned for DPP directions to March 19th in Tralee District Court.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Approximately a dozen Killarney retail workers lose jobs as New Look goes into liquidation
Advertisement
Kerry player wins Lotto jackpot worth over €2 million
Kerry guesthouse owner urges holiday hunters to look beyond booking websites for accommodation
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry player wins Lotto jackpot worth over €2 million
Approximately a dozen Killarney retail workers lose jobs as New Look goes into liquidation
Kerry guesthouse owner urges holiday hunters to look beyond booking websites for accommodation
116% Spike in Kerry Drivers Caught Without Insurance
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus