News

Tralee gardaí questioning man and woman concerning alleged organised shop-lifting gangs

Feb 19, 2025 14:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Tralee are questioning a man and a woman following an operation targeting alleged organised shop-lifting gangs.

This morning, gardaí carried out searches of three houses as part of Operation Táirge.

This operation supports garda action aimed at detecting and preventing organised retail crime.

Searches were carried out at three private residences in Tralee by gardaí from the Community Engagement North & South, Kerry Crime Units and Armed Support Units.  Additional support was provided by Kerry County Council's dog warden and the County Sherriff’s Office.

Today's searches and arrests follow thefts from retail businesses in Kerry in recent months.

Shops in the Tralee area have been particularly affected.

It's understood gardaí recovered stolen clothing, electronic equipment and toiletries; and that they found a large number of broken security tags as part of their search.

The man and woman who were arrested are both in their 20s and are being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

