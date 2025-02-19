Advertisement
News

Gardaí search Tralee houses targeting alleged organised shop-lifting gangs

Feb 19, 2025 11:19 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí search Tralee houses targeting alleged organised shop-lifting gangs
Share this article

Gardaí have carried out searches in Tralee this morning as part of an operation targeting alleged organised shop-lifting gangs.

Gardaí, including the armed support unit and community engagement, searched three houses.

A man and a woman, both in their twenties, have been arrested and are being detained in Tralee Garda Station.

Advertisement

This morning’s activity in Tralee is part of Operation Táirge, which supports garda action aimed at detecting and preventing organised retail crime.

It’s understood today’s searches and arrests are in response to thefts from businesses in Kerry in recent months; shops in the Tralee area have been mostly affected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nine Kerry libraries inviting public to visit this Ireland Reads Day
Advertisement
Calls for 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated
Ten events organised for Kerry Local Enterprise Week
Advertisement

Recommended

Nine Kerry libraries inviting public to visit this Ireland Reads Day
Injured crew member to be transported to hospital by ambulance
Ten events organised for Kerry Local Enterprise Week
Calls for 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s birth to be celebrated
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus