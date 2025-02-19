Gardaí have carried out searches in Tralee this morning as part of an operation targeting alleged organised shop-lifting gangs.

Gardaí, including the armed support unit and community engagement, searched three houses.

A man and a woman, both in their twenties, have been arrested and are being detained in Tralee Garda Station.

Advertisement

This morning’s activity in Tralee is part of Operation Táirge, which supports garda action aimed at detecting and preventing organised retail crime.

It’s understood today’s searches and arrests are in response to thefts from businesses in Kerry in recent months; shops in the Tralee area have been mostly affected.