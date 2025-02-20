Advertisement
Two people due before Listowel District Court in relation to alleged organised shop-lifting gang activity

Feb 20, 2025 09:57 By radiokerrynews
Two people are due to appear before Listowel District Court this morning in relation to alleged organised shop-lifting gang activity.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested in Tralee yesterday, after gardaí searched three houses.

The searches were part of Operation Táirge, aimed at detecting and preventing organised retail crime.

Gardaí recovered stolen clothing, electronic equipment, toiletries; and found a large number of broken security tags as part of the operation.

The man and woman were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and have since been charged.

They’re due before Listowel District Court shortly.

