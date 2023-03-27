Two new routes to France will operate from Kerry Airport this summer.

The routes to Brittany will begin in July.

Kerry Airport has announced that French Airline Chalair is to launch two new summer routes to Quimper and Brest in Brittany.

These routes will commence on July 1st and will operate every Saturday during the summer season.

The flights, on board a 70-seat ATR 72 aircraft, from Kerry to France will take less than 1 hour 40 minutes

CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern says they are delighted to welcome Chalair to Kerry, adding these new routes from Kerry will be the airline’s first in Ireland.

Mr Mulhern says it’ll give people the opportunity to explore a beautiful region of France, while the French people will now have new routes into Ireland to enjoy all that Kerry and the region has to offer.

He says it will boost the local economy during the peak tourism season and sow the seeds for the development of additional routes from France in the years to come.

These new destinations from Kerry to Brittany will bring to nine the number of routes that will be available to passengers for the summer months.

Kerry Airport already serves Alicante, Faro, Dublin, London (Luton and Stansted), Manchester and Frankfurt Hahn with Ryanair.