Two men remain in custody following Killarney stabbings as mayor calls for minister to investigate matter

Two men remain in garda custody this evening following last night’s brawl in Killarney which resulted in four men being stabbed.

The fight broke out in Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road in the town which is a direct provision centre.

No one was seriously injured.

Gardaí say close to 400 people live in the hotel which also once housed refugees from Ukraine.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Killarney Mayor Niall Kelleher has called on Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman to get involved.

Minister O'Gorman's department oversees IPAS, the International Protection Accommodation Services, which is in charge of issuing contracts to house those seeking international protection.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says it's vital that Minister O'Gorman and IPAS investigate the matter.