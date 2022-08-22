Two men on inflatable mattress rescued from the sea off Dingle Bay

Two men who went into the sea in Dingle on an inflatable mattress, had to be rescued by lifeboat earlier this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 2pm by a member of the public who spotted the men in difficulties in the water at Cooncrome.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue of the men, which involved a lifeboat and a local fishing vessel.

They were brought to safety, uninjured, at 2.45pm.

It's believed the inflatable the men used was a blow-up mattress purchased in a supermarket.