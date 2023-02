Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious crash outside Killarney this morning.

The collision, which happened near Crohane on the R563 Fossa to Listry road, involved a van and a jeep.

One man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital, and gardaí say a second man was taken to a local hospital.

As of 1pm, the road is to remain closed for a short time, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí say no further information is available.