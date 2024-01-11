Two men charged following Kenmare drugs seizure

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of over €100,000 worth of drugs in South Kerry.

They were detained on Tuesday following a search in Kenmare.

Advertisement

This search was carried out by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and officials from Revenue.

It took place in Kenmare on Tuesday, with gardaí seizing €115,000 in cannabis herb.

Two men, one aged in his teens and the other in his 20s, were arrested, and detained for questioning under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Advertisement

They’ve since been charged and will appear before Kenmare District Court at a later date.