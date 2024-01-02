Two Kerry schools included in next phase of retrofitting programme

Two Kerry schools have been included in the next phase of a government-funded retrofitting programme.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, and Minister of State at the Department of the Environment Ossian Smyth today launched the next phase of the school retrofitting pathfinder programme.

St Francis Special School in Beaufort, and Castleisland Community College have been included in the next phase of the programme.

The schools will be retrofitted and upgraded to a Building Energy Rating (BER) of B with renewable heating to reduce their CO2 emissions by 51%.

As part of these works, there are generally upgrades to building fabric, doors and windows, LED lighting and heating upgrades.