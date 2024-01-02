Advertisement
News

Two Kerry schools included in next phase of retrofitting programme

Jan 2, 2024 09:24 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry schools included in next phase of retrofitting programme
Photo: Pexels
Share this article

Two Kerry schools have been included in the next phase of a government-funded retrofitting programme.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, and Minister of State at the Department of the Environment Ossian Smyth today launched the next phase of the school retrofitting pathfinder programme.

St Francis Special School in Beaufort, and Castleisland Community College have been included in the next phase of the programme.

Advertisement

The schools will be retrofitted and upgraded to a Building Energy Rating (BER) of B with renewable heating to reduce their CO2 emissions by 51%.

As part of these works, there are generally upgrades to building fabric, doors and windows, LED lighting and heating upgrades.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

House prices down in Kerry according to new report
Advertisement
Postmortem due to take place at UHK into man found dead in North Kerry dwelling 
Kerry had sixth highest number of road deaths in 2023
Advertisement

Recommended

Van Gerwen out of World Championships
Ulster beat Leinster in URC
Liverpool open up 3 point lead at the top
Kerry name team to face Waterford tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus