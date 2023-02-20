Advertisement
News

Two Kerry programmes helping double employment in agritech

Feb 20, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry programmes helping double employment in agritech Two Kerry programmes helping double employment in agritech
Share this article

Two Kerry programmes funded by the EU Project SmartAgriHubs have shown Munster Technological University Kerry and its partners’ success in driving double employment in the AgriTech sector, that's according to AgriTech Cluster Educational Outreach Manager (EOM), Kieran O’Donoghue.

He says the funding for the ‘Agri Team Innovator’ programme has more than achieved the goal of promoting major R&D innovation in agricultural technology.

The sector employs over 3,000 people and has a turnover of €900 million, according to Mr. O’Donoghue.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus