Two Kerry programmes helping double employment in agritech

Two Kerry programmes funded by the EU Project SmartAgriHubs have shown Munster Technological University Kerry and its partners’ success in driving double employment in the AgriTech sector, that's according to AgriTech Cluster Educational Outreach Manager (EOM), Kieran O’Donoghue.

He says the funding for the ‘Agri Team Innovator’ programme has more than achieved the goal of promoting major R&D innovation in agricultural technology.

The sector employs over 3,000 people and has a turnover of €900 million, according to Mr. O’Donoghue.