Two Kerry Parents and Friends Association centres receive positive HIQA reports

Two centres for adults with disabilities, run by the Kerry Parents and Friends Association, have received positive reports from HIQA.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out unannounced inspections at Tralee Residential Services and Glebe Lodge in Castleisland.

HIQA carried out the unannounced inspection at Tralee Residential Services on October 10th.

Advertisement

The service is made up of three houses located in Tralee and can cater for up to 12 residents.

The Tralee centre was found to be compliant across eight areas of the Health Act 2007, including staffing, risk management procedures, residents’ rights and health care.

It was found to be substantially compliant across eight other areas, including protection against infection, fire precaution and complaints procedure.

Advertisement

The inspector found Tralee Residential Services houses were clean, well-furnished and homelike; residents appeared content and happy and they had positive interactions with staff.

Meanwhile, Glebe Lodge in Castleisland, which can cater for 11 people, was subjected to an unannounced inspection on November 11th.

It was found to be compliant across four areas – residents’ rights, protection, admissions and contract for the provision of services, and training and staff development.

Advertisement

Glebe Lodge was substantially compliant across a further eight areas of the Health Act 2007 including protection against infection and fire prevention.

The inspector stated residents were supported by staff in a dignified and respectful manner, the premises was generally homelike and well presented, and the atmosphere was calm and relaxed.