Two Kerry men win medals at British Transplant Games

Aug 2, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry men won medals at this year’s British Transplant Games.

Killarney’s Patrick O’Connor brought home two gold medals in what was his first ever transplant games.

He won gold in the cycling 5k time trial and in the 5k road race.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Alan Gleeson, who is received a kidney, helped the Ireland soccer team to a bronze medal in the team’s first outing at the transplant games.

He was goalie and saved three penalties during a tense shoot-out.

In total, Team Ireland won 31 medals at the British Transplant Games - 16 gold, nine silver and six bronze.

