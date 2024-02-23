Two Kerry men due to appear in Tralee court in connection with €32.8m crystal meth seizure

Two Kerry men who were arrested following a significant drugs seizure last week have been charged.

The two men, who cannot be named, were both arrested last week after an estimated €32.8 million worth of a synthetic drug was seized at Cork Port.

Two firearms were also seized during follow up searches in Kerry.

The two men, both in their 40s, have been in garda custody since last Friday, after the District Court twice granted gardaí permission to extend their detention periods.

They have now both been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court at 1.30 this afternoon.