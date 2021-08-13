Two Kerry LEAs over national average rate for COVID-19

Two Local Electoral Areas in Kerry have incidence rates for COVID-19 above the national average.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the two-week period from July 27th to August 9th, there were 600 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

Both Listowel and Tralee Local Electoral Areas have incidence rates of the virus above the national average of 422.5.

161 cases of COVID were recorded in Listowel LEA giving it a rate of 561.5 per 100,000 population.

There were 163 cases in Tralee LEA for a rate of 493.4.

In Killarney LEA, 124 cases were confirmed, giving the region a rate of 418.8.

51 cases were recorded in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA for a rate of 359.6 and Kenmare LEA has a rate of 255 after 64 cases.

Castleisland LEA had 37 cases for a rate of 215.

The Carndonagh region in Donegal continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country, which is over four times the national average.