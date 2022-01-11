Two Kerry greenways set to open in June

Two Kerry greenways are set to open in June.

Kerry County Council confirmed that both the Tralee-Fenit Greenway and North Kerry Greenway will be finished and ready to welcome the public in less than five months.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Listowel to Tralee Greenway.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has confirmed the Tralee-Fenit Greenway will open in June.

The 10km section from Mounthawk in Tralee to Fenit is based along the disused railway line.

It’ll link up with the existing section from Tralee Railway Station to Mounthawk, which was completed in 2016.

Advertisement

Tralee Chamber Alliance is welcoming the announcement, saying it’ll be a fantastic boost for Tralee and North Kerry, and will give people another reason to visit this summer.

Kerry County Council has also confirmed the North Kerry Greenway, a 10km trail along the old railway line from the Limerick county bounds into Listowel, will be complete in June.

The Community and Tourism Department is currently undertaking a naming programme for this greenway with Fáilte Ireland and its creative agency.

Advertisement

The council says it's vital the name is distinctive, authentic, memorable, enduring, and resonates well with the target audience.,

As part of the development of the Tralee-Fenit and North Kerry greenways, the council commissioned Zinc Design to create marketing materials.

The council distributed surveys to over 800 community groups and businesses in North Kerry; 182 were completed and are being analysed by Zinc.

Advertisement

It’s intended the survey results will help inform key messages and imagery for marketing the greenways.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council’s Infrastructure Unit has completed the environmental screening process for the Listowel to Tralee Greenway.

The public consultation process is being developed to advance the scheme through the design and planning stages.