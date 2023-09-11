Advertisement
News

Two Kerry dog handlers representing Ireland at World Sheep Dog Trials

Sep 11, 2023 09:32 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry dog handlers representing Ireland at World Sheep Dog Trials
Tara Foley
Share this article

Two dog handlers from Kerry are representing Ireland at the prestigious World Sheep Dog Trials, taking place for the very first time in Northern Ireland.

The four-day event in Co Down is expected to attract up to 50,000 spectators with over 240 competitors from over 30 countries.

18-year-old Tara Foley from Killorglin and her dog Skye will compete in the Young Handler World Championship, and Tom O'Sullivan from Kilcummin will compete in the senior category.

Advertisement

Tara Foley said her dog ran well in the recent national dog trials, and she's hopeful she'll do the same at the World Trials.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Education Minister considering introduction of road safety classes for Leaving Cert curriculum
Advertisement
Plans for development of 147 residential units in Tralee
Ireland South MEP speaks on benefits of AI in healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins For South Africa and Wales
Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam Title
Rubiales Quits As President
Kenny Under Pressure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus