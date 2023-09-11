Two Kerry dog handlers representing Ireland at World Sheep Dog Trials

Two dog handlers from Kerry are representing Ireland at the prestigious World Sheep Dog Trials, taking place for the very first time in Northern Ireland.

The four-day event in Co Down is expected to attract up to 50,000 spectators with over 240 competitors from over 30 countries.

18-year-old Tara Foley from Killorglin and her dog Skye will compete in the Young Handler World Championship, and Tom O'Sullivan from Kilcummin will compete in the senior category.

Tara Foley said her dog ran well in the recent national dog trials, and she's hopeful she'll do the same at the World Trials.