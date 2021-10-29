Advertisement
Two Kerry councillors selected as members of national body

Oct 29, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry county councillors have been selected as members of a national representative body.

The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) is a national body that represents and supports the state's 949 elected councillors. Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald and Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly have both been selected to represent their colleagues in Kerry.

The association has had consultation inputs on a variety of areas in the past, including coastal planning, governance, housing, planning, and GDPR.

