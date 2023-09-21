Two Kerry companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards

Two Kerry companies have won at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards.

130 businesses were awarded at the ceremony led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

The Ard Ri Group won gold standard for the fourth consecutive year, while Fexco won requalifying winner status.

Advertisement

When awarding, judges look at a company’s financial performance, their environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

The network of companies have a combined turnover of €17 billion and €3 billion of exports sales, providing employment for over 53,000 people across various sectors.