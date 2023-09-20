Advertisement
News

Two Kerry companies win at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards

Sep 20, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry companies win at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards
Share this article

Two Kerry companies have won at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

The competition recognises innovative products and services in agritech, with the winners announced yesterday at the National Ploughing Championships.

Causeway-based ProvEye won the Start-Up Innovator of the Year Award, which has a €10,000 prize; it also took home the Ace Agritech Centre of Excellence Award.

Advertisement

ProvEye, which has a company address in Causeway, was founded by Dr Jerome O’Connell and Professor Nick Holden, and analyses drone and satellite imagery to give insights into crop yield, disease detection, productivity, and environmental impact.

Causeway-headquartered Dairymaster was named winner of the Farm Automation Award for its autonomous invention, the DM 3X+.

It provides real-time information on cow performance in the milking parlour, including advances for reliability, speed, and cow flow.

Advertisement

Dairymaster recently launched the DM3X+ Rotary Milking Parlour, along with the RoboSpray robotic arm, and its Swiftflo Personalised Milking software.

 

Advertisement
Dairymaster DM3X+ Rotary Milking Parlour
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Murphy’s Ice Cream opens outlet in China
Advertisement
Another All-Ireland ploughing title for Kerry
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Advertisement

Recommended

Murphy’s Ice Cream opens outlet in China
Triduum for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney 21st, 22nd and 23rd of September
Another All-Ireland ploughing title for Kerry
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus