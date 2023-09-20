Two Kerry companies win at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards

Two Kerry companies have won at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

The competition recognises innovative products and services in agritech, with the winners announced yesterday at the National Ploughing Championships.

Causeway-based ProvEye won the Start-Up Innovator of the Year Award, which has a €10,000 prize; it also took home the Ace Agritech Centre of Excellence Award.

ProvEye, which has a company address in Causeway, was founded by Dr Jerome O’Connell and Professor Nick Holden, and analyses drone and satellite imagery to give insights into crop yield, disease detection, productivity, and environmental impact.

Causeway-headquartered Dairymaster was named winner of the Farm Automation Award for its autonomous invention, the DM 3X+.

It provides real-time information on cow performance in the milking parlour, including advances for reliability, speed, and cow flow.

Dairymaster recently launched the DM3X+ Rotary Milking Parlour, along with the RoboSpray robotic arm, and its Swiftflo Personalised Milking software.