Two Kerry companies have been shortlisted in this year’s Irish Business Design Challenge.

It’s an initiative of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, and showcases companies that are applying design thinking to future-proof their business and support customer needs.

A total of 107 businesses from across Ireland entered, with 44 companies shortlisted, including two from Kerry - Iveragh Eco Drums and Lilymais.

The winners will be announced on April 13th.