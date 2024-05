Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Scartaglen 5-07-v- Na Gaeil 0-09

Currow 1-08 -v- Dingle 0-06

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballydonoghue 1 1 0 0 27 11 16 2

Tarbert 1 1 0 0 20 15 5 2

Moyvane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Clounmacon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cordal 1 0 0 1 15 20 -5 0

Duagh 1 0 0 1 11 27 -16 0

Tarbert 3-11 Cordal 3-6

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 6 3 2 1 72 69 3 8

Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 5 2 0 3 80 63 17 4

Spa (B Team) 6 2 0 4 84 93 -9 4

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 5 2 0 3 77 102 -25 4

John Mitchels (B Team) 4 1 1 2 56 57 -1 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-12 Spa Killarney 1-6

East Kerry League

Division 1

Kenmare A 6-15 Legion A 2-08

Dr Crokes 6-18 Spa 1-14

Division 2

Firies 3-15 Cordal 5-7

Division 3

Fossa 5-21 Gneeveguilla 3-7

Kelliher’s Toyota, Tralee, Central Region U17 competition

Division 1A:

Laune Rangers 6-23 Austin Stacks. 1-07.

Division 1B:

Na Fianna(SDTT) 2-10 v Na Gaeil 1-14

Division 3:

Annascaul/Lispole 0-10 Milltown/Castlemaine.

Division 4:

Castlegregory 3-12 v Dromid/Waterville. 1-06

Today:

Ladies County Minor Football League

Round 4

Division 6

Listowel Emmets -v- Ballyduff - 7.00

Division 5

Beale -v- Kilcummin/Currow - Ballybunion - 7.00

Austin Stacks -v- Churchill - 7.00

Division 4

Firies -v- Killarney Legion - 6.15

Na Geail -v- Fossa - 7.30

Division 3

Beaufort -v- Dr Crokes - 6:30

Division 1 S/F’s

Southern Gaels -v- Cromane - Waterville - 7:30

Ballymac -v- Castleisland Desmonds – 7.00

Munster 60x30 intermediate doubles handball

semi final

Jack O'Shea and Daire Keane, Kerry will play Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedagan, Cork at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick