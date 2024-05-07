Advertisement
Kerry student finalist in national essay competition

May 7, 2024 10:39 By radiokerrynews
Kerry student finalist in national essay competition
A Kerry student was among thirty finalists in a national essay competition.

Anna Rose Nic Mhanais from Coláiste Íde, Dingle was shortlisted in the Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition.

The competition aims to inspire young peoples’ legal learning and received almost 140 essays from 48 schools across 16 counties.

All entrants submitted a 1,500 word essay title Climate Change Mitigation; the role law can play in addressing the climate crisis.

Patrick Galvin from Waterford was the overall winner.

