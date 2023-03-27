Two Kerry centres for adults with disabilities and mental health needs receive positive HIQA reports

Two centres for adults with disabilities and mental health needs, run by The Rehab Group, have received positive reports from HIQA.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections in Doon Accommodation Service in North Kerry; and Kenmare Accommodation Service.

HIQA carried out an unannounced inspection of Doon Accommodation Services on November 7th.

Advertisement

The centre provides full-time residential services for up to five male residents, between the ages of 18 and 65 with intellectual disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

The facility was inspected in 14 categories of the Health Act 2007; including staffing; health care; residents’ rights; and governance and management.

Doon Accommodation Service was found to be compliant in all areas.

Advertisement

The report found the premises to meet the needs of residents; the centre was clean and maintained to a good standard; there was suitable outdoor areas available for resident use; and residents were offered good healthcare supports.

Meanwhile, an announced inspection was carried out at Kenmare Accommodation Service on November 28th.

The facility consists of a detached bungalow, including resident bedrooms, bathrooms, a dining room, sitting room, and kitchen.

Advertisement

The centre supports a maximum of two residents, over the age of 18, with intellectual disabilities and Autism.

Inspectors carried out checks in 12 categories; with the service found to be fully compliant in 9 areas, including Protection against infection; governance and management and risk management procedures.

Kenmare Accommodation Service was found to be substantially compliant in three categories – Premises; written policies and procedures and fire precautions.

Advertisement

The report found that some fire doors required maintenance or review to ensure they operated correctly to prevent the spread of smoke; while inspectors noted some areas of the premises required attention.