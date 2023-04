Two Kerry businesses have scooped top prizes at this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards.

The Europe Hotel and Resort in Fossa was awarded Hotel of the Year, and also claimed the Supreme Award of the Year.

Réalt na Mara Shellfish in Cromane won Fish and Seafood Producer of the Year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said Réalt na Mara Shellfish is a fantastic young team of entrepreneurs in Cromane, who have risen to the top of their industry through hard work and innovation.