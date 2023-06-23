Two Kerry businesses in Tripadvisor’s top experiences in Ireland

Two Kerry businesses have been named in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Top Experiences.

Dingle Sea Safari’s Exhilarating Rib Experience, has come fifth on the list, and the Guided Climb of Carrauntoohil with KerryClimbing.ie is listed seventh.

Both companies also appeared last year on the list, which recognises experiences and attractions with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews from our reviewers.

Advertisement

Each winner must pass Tripadvisor’s trust and safety standards, with fewer than 1% of the website’s eight million listings being awarded Best of the Best.

Advertisement

Advertisement