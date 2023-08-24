Two Kerry artists shortlisted for national prizes

Two Kerry artists are shortlisted for awards by the National Gallery of Ireland.

Sarah Liddane’s Waiting for Inspiration is nominated for the Zurich Portrait Prize.

Gianna Fitzgibbon’s Portrait of my Baby Brother, is in the running for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize 2023.

The two competitions aim to showcase the work of Irish artists and spark an interest in contemporary Irish portraiture.

Exhibitions of the shortlisted works will run at the National Gallery of Ireland from December until March.