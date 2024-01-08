Two house price reports show varying results on Kerry’s property market

Two new house price reports have been released today with varying results on Kerry’s property market.

The Real Estate Alliance’s survey found the average cost of a three-bed semi-detached home in Kerry, based on actual sale prices, is €302,500, up 3% over the previous year.

The MyHome.ie Property Report shows the average asking price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €192,500 in the last quarter of 2023, down 3.3%.

The Real Estate Alliance’s survey found that the price of an average second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is predicted to increase by 3% this year.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says average Killarney prices increased by 2.9% last year to €360,000, while Tralee prices rose by 4.3% to €245,000.

First time buyers made up 65% of the market in Q4, with 10% of sales coming from outside the county, and 25% of sales attributed to landlords selling properties.

The MyHome.ie Property Report shows that in Kerry, house prices in general rose by 2.2% to €235,000.

A two-bedroom apartment in Kerry was on average €220,000 between October and December, up almost 26% (25.71%) over the course of a year.

There price of a four-bedroom semi-detached house in the county rose 2% over the past year to €245,000.