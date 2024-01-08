Advertisement
News

Two house price reports show varying results on Kerry’s property market

Jan 8, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Two house price reports show varying results on Kerry’s property market
Share this article

Two new house price reports have been released today with varying results on Kerry’s property market.

The Real Estate Alliance’s survey found the average cost of a three-bed semi-detached home in Kerry, based on actual sale prices, is €302,500, up 3% over the previous year.

The MyHome.ie Property Report shows the average asking price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €192,500 in the last quarter of 2023, down 3.3%.

Advertisement

 

The Real Estate Alliance’s survey found that the price of an average second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is predicted to increase by 3% this year.

The cost of one now, based on actual sale prices, is on average €302,500, up 3% over the past year, according to the Q4 REA Average House Price Index

Advertisement

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says average Killarney prices increased by 2.9% last year to €360,000, while Tralee prices rose by 4.3% to €245,000.

First time buyers made up 65% of the market in Q4, with 10% of sales coming from outside the county, and 25% of sales attributed to landlords selling properties.

 

Advertisement

The MyHome.ie Property Report shows that in Kerry, house prices in general rose by 2.2% to €235,000.

The average asking price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €192,500 in the last quarter of 2023, down 3.3% over the previous year.

A two-bedroom apartment in Kerry was on average €220,000 between October and December, up almost 26% (25.71%) over the course of a year.

Advertisement

There price of a four-bedroom semi-detached house in the county rose 2% over the past year to €245,000.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Deal for State to purchase Conor Pass land for new national park nearing completion
Advertisement
Kerry towns improve rankings in nationwide litter report
Aldi plans to hire over 30 people in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

New contract for Newcastle defender
Bohs goalkeeper likely to miss start of season
New owners of Lansdowne Hotel say purchase is special full circle moment
Call for NPWS to be funded to survey Kerry's coast
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus